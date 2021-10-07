3,589,729 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,589,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,422,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up about 3.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.43% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,021,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 3,271,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after buying an additional 2,929,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,245.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 942,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after buying an additional 872,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.71. 165,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $30.23.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

