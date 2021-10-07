$37.75 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce $37.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.34 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 518.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $151.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.91 million to $159.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $232.39 million, with estimates ranging from $198.38 million to $272.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCRX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $540,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 118,825 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 654,998 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

