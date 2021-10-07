$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the lowest is $4.37 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $18.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $18.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $17.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

