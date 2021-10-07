418,900 Shares in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 418,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.43% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

