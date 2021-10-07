439,938 Shares in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 439,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.15% of Diversey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $3,535,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $11,966,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $74,536,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diversey stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.76. 331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,687. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.40. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

