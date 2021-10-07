$450.66 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post sales of $450.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.00 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $347.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million.
Several research firms have weighed in on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research
upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.34.
CRUS opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 16.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
