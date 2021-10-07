$490.40 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report sales of $490.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.80 million and the lowest is $489.00 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $455.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,857,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,944,000 after acquiring an additional 743,214 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,693 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 411,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

