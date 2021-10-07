4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Down 5.7%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $24.34. 7,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 150,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $657.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $482,679.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $254,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $197,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9,134.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 541,476 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

