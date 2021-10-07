$503.00 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will post sales of $503.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $485.20 million to $520.80 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $495.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 75.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 64.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

