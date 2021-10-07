51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in 51job by 10.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 51job by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in 51job by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in 51job by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in 51job by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51job stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.00. 7,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,495. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.06. 51job has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.67.

JOBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

