$528.02 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce $528.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $520.00 million and the highest is $541.90 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $305.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $2,290,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 178.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $111.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

