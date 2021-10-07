$551.53 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post sales of $551.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $549.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.00 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $579.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 73.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 563,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.