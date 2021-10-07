55I LLC Acquires 10,619 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 197.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2,160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,350,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.