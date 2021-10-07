55I LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total transaction of $6,714,501.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 494,639 shares of company stock worth $419,931,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,747.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,436.00 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,801.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2,544.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.