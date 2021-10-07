55I LLC Acquires 1,544 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $518,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.68. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

