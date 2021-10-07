55I LLC Acquires 2,806 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $63.09 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54.

