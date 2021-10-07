55I LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $181.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $157.69 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.46.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

