55I LLC Buys 11,675 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

55I LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.