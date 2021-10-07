55I LLC Buys 1,824 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

55I LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average is $95.77. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

