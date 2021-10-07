55I LLC Buys 2,546 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

55I LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned about 0.38% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,143,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 790,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $57.33.

