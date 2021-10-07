55I LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

55I LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $172.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $112.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.84 and its 200-day moving average is $171.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

