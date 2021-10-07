55I LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

55I LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.