55I LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

55I LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

AGZ stock opened at $118.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.54. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $121.12.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

