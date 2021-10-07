55I LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,724,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,262.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,364.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,364.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,158.05.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

