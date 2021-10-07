55I LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

55I LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Facebook by 7.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.46. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $929,571,298. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

