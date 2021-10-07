55I LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $147.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.73 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

