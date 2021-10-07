55I LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

55I LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,847 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,599,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $104,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 736,061 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.