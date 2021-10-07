55I LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

55I LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,603 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Fullen Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $70.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

