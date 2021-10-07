55I LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $156.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.