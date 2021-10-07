55I LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

55I LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 140.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 39,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $273.10 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.02 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.91.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

