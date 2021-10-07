55I LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,157,000 after acquiring an additional 128,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.38.

NYSE:MMM opened at $178.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.91. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.