55I LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

55I LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $240.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

