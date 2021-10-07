55I LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

55I LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $83.34 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.49.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.