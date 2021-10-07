55I LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $103.32 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.89 and a twelve month high of $109.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

