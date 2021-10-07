55I LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $149.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

