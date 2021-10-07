55I LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

55I LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,020,000 after buying an additional 786,166 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $226.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $441.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

