55I LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after buying an additional 2,971,417 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,001,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,020,000 after buying an additional 2,463,688 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,809,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,770,000 after purchasing an additional 661,771 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $19.48.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.