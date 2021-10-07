55I LLC Purchases 1,234 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

55I LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 67,769 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 254,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $94.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.