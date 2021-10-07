55I LLC Purchases 3,287 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

55I LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,672,000 after buying an additional 110,752 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $87.54. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.49 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

