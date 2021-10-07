55I LLC Purchases 5,788 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

55I LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $109.94 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $89.39 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.23.

