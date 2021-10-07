55I LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.50 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.