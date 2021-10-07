55I LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

55I LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in The Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $330.36 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.00.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

