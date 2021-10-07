55I LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

55I LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 277,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after buying an additional 45,172 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $95.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.00.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

