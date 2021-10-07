55I LLC Sells 3,422 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

55I LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,062,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LDEM stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $68.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32.

