591,706 Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) Bought by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 591,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,000. Soaring Eagle Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 1.20% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

SRNG opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.