$60.18 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce $60.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.84 million and the highest is $60.52 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $56.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $240.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $249.76 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $256.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of BFS opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.
