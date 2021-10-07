$60.18 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce $60.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.84 million and the highest is $60.52 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $56.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $240.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $249.76 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $256.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 284,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 66,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

