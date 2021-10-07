60,000 Shares in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Acquired by TRB Advisors LP

TRB Advisors LP acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. Verve Therapeutics comprises about 0.8% of TRB Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TRB Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Verve Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VERV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,917,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $207,851,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,413,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERV traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,691. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.57.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.60). On average, research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

