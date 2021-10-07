681,474 Shares in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Purchased by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 681,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,000. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III makes up approximately 1.8% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 6.80% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

HYAC stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

