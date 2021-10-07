$756.20 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce $756.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $767.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $747.19 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $674.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.