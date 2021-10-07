7,964 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after buying an additional 1,073,412 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 648,072 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after buying an additional 205,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,419,000 after buying an additional 184,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J opened at $132.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.57. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.